11 pictures of the famous faces who studied at Leeds Beckett University - from Ricky Wilson to Alistair Brownlee

With so much going for it, it’s no wonder that Leeds is such a popular spot for students to choose to go to university.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 17:18 BST

The city is bursting with activity and inspiration, making it the perfect place to spend your prime years. It’s no surprise that the city’s various universities have spawned a good deal of successful names in sport, film, science, politics and the arts.

While the University of Leeds has attracted its fair share of familiar faces – including Hollywood actor Chris Pine, who recently recounted his experience of living in Hyde ParkLeeds Beckett University has also seen some significant figures grace its corridors.

Here are 11 pictures showcasing some of the most famous alumni to come from the uni, which was previously known as Leeds Metropolitan University and Leeds Polytechnic.

Famous faces in the fields of politics, sport, acting and television have studied at Leeds Beckett University.

Famous faces in the fields of politics, sport, acting and television have studied at Leeds Beckett University. Photo: National World

Two time Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee studied Sports Science and Physiology at the University of Leeds, where he gained his degree in 2010., before going on to complete an MSc in Finance in 2013 at Leeds Metropolitan University. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Two time Olympic gold medal winning triathlete Alistair Brownlee studied Sports Science and Physiology at the University of Leeds, where he gained his degree in 2010., before going on to complete an MSc in Finance in 2013 at Leeds Metropolitan University. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

Ricky Wilson (centre) and guitarist Andrew White (far right) both studied at Leeds Metropolitan University, during which time they met Nick Hodgson and went on to form a band that would later become the Kaiser Chiefs. The band became renowned locally for their energetic live shows and the release of their debut album 'Employment' in 2005 quickly made them one of the country's biggest acts. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ricky Wilson (centre) and guitarist Andrew White (far right) both studied at Leeds Metropolitan University, during which time they met Nick Hodgson and went on to form a band that would later become the Kaiser Chiefs. The band became renowned locally for their energetic live shows and the release of their debut album 'Employment' in 2005 quickly made them one of the country's biggest acts. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Before she and the rest of the England Women's Football team did the country proud by winning the European Championship in 2022, esteemed right back Lucy Bronze studied a sports science degree at Leeds Metropolitan University. Lucy wrote her dissertation on ACL injuries in women's sport and earned money on the side by working at Dominos Pizza.

Before she and the rest of the England Women's Football team did the country proud by winning the European Championship in 2022, esteemed right back Lucy Bronze studied a sports science degree at Leeds Metropolitan University. Lucy wrote her dissertation on ACL injuries in women's sport and earned money on the side by working at Dominos Pizza. Photo: Andrew Matthews

