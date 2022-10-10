11 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2022 as applications set to open for places
Parents whose children are preparing to start primary school next year will soon be able to send their applications in to Leeds City Council.
The council confirmed that parents can apply from November 1, 2022 for school places starting in September 2023. The deadline for applications is January 15.
Here, the YEP has collated a list of primary schools in Leeds rated 'Outstanding' and 'Good' following their Ofsted inspection reports published in 2022.
Each school was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website here.
