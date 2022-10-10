News you can trust since 1890
11 Leeds primary schools rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted in 2022 as applications set to open for places

Parents whose children are preparing to start primary school next year will soon be able to send their applications in to Leeds City Council.

By Joseph Keith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 4:45 am

The council confirmed that parents can apply from November 1, 2022 for school places starting in September 2023. The deadline for applications is January 15.

Here, the YEP has collated a list of primary schools in Leeds rated 'Outstanding' and 'Good' following their Ofsted inspection reports published in 2022.

Each school was inspected by Ofsted, the education watchdog, and given a rating by inspectors. Full inspection reports can be found published on Ofsted's official website here.

1. Hillcrest Academy

The school, in Cowper Street, is part of the Gorse Academies Trust. It was rated 'Outstanding' - Ofsted's highest-possible grading for schools - following an inspection in May this year.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Weetwood Primary School

Based on Weetwood Lane, the primary school was inspected by Ofsted in September. It was rated as 'Good'.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School

The Halton Moor Avenue school was visited by Ofsted inspectors in June. It was rated 'Good'.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Co-op Academy Nightingale

Based in Stanley Road, Harehills, the school is part of the Co-operative Academies Trust. It was rated 'Good' by Ofsted following an inspection in June.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

