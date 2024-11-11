14 photos from the 2024 Leeds Jewish community's 2024 Remembrance Day service at BHH synagogue

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 11th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

Members of the Jewish community gathered in Leeds on Sunday for the Remembrance Day parade and service.

The annual ceremony is one of a number of events across the Leeds district marking Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.

The Yahrzeit Memorial Service took place at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue, with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the West Yorkshire Police band and The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire among those in attendance.

The service was to remember the lives of those lost in two world wars and other conflicts, the six million who died in the Holocaust and “those who died courageously in the Warsaw Ghetto”.

Below are some of the photo highlights from the service.

Wilf Jackson of The Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) with his wreath

1. Wreath

Wilf Jackson of The Association of Jewish ex-Servicemen and Women (AJEX) with his wreath | Steve Riding

Residents and representatives gathered at the BHH Synagogue on Street Lane on Sunday

2. Remembrance Sunday

Residents and representatives gathered at the BHH Synagogue on Street Lane on Sunday | Steve Riding

Hymns were sung during the moving service at the synagogue

3. Hymns

Hymns were sung during the moving service at the synagogue | Steve Riding

Fabian Hamilton MP for Leeds North East lays a wreath

4. MP lays a wreath

Fabian Hamilton MP for Leeds North East lays a wreath | Steve Riding

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson takes the salute

5. Salute

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson takes the salute | Steve Riding

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung lays a wreath

6. Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Abigail Marshall Katung lays a wreath | Steve Riding

