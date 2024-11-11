The annual ceremony is one of a number of events across the Leeds district marking Remembrance Sunday, including the civic parade in Leeds city centre.
The Yahrzeit Memorial Service took place at the Beth Hamidrsh Hagadol Synagogue, with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, the West Yorkshire Police band and The Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire among those in attendance.
The service was to remember the lives of those lost in two world wars and other conflicts, the six million who died in the Holocaust and “those who died courageously in the Warsaw Ghetto”.
Below are some of the photo highlights from the service.
