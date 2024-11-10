23 moving photos from the Remembrance Day parade and service in Leeds City Centre

Services were held across the Leeds district, with the city council having arranged for a service to take place at Victoria Gardens by The Headrow this morning (Sunday).
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung led the city’s tributes and there was a parade of ex-servicemen and women, veterans’ organisations, and current serving military personnel, who marched to the war memorial from Rossington Street.
The multi-faith service was followed by a two-minute silence at 11am and a rendition of The Last Post.
Our photographer, Steve Riding, was at the service and caught the below photographs.
