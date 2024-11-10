23 moving photos from the Remembrance Day parade and service in Leeds City Centre

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 17:03 BST

The city of Leeds fell silent with the rest of the nation today to mark Remembrance Sunday and remember those who gave their lives for the country.

Services were held across the Leeds district, with the city council having arranged for a service to take place at Victoria Gardens by The Headrow this morning (Sunday).

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung led the city’s tributes and there was a parade of ex-servicemen and women, veterans’ organisations, and current serving military personnel, who marched to the war memorial from Rossington Street.

The multi-faith service was followed by a two-minute silence at 11am and a rendition of The Last Post.

Our photographer, Steve Riding, was at the service and caught the below photographs.

The parade takes the salute at Leeds Civic Hall

1. Salute

The parade takes the salute at Leeds Civic Hall | Steve Riding

Rabbi Anthony Gilbert speaking at The War Memorial

2. Speeches

Rabbi Anthony Gilbert speaking at The War Memorial | Steve Riding

The parade makes its way to The War Memorial

3. Parade

The parade makes its way to The War Memorial | Steve Riding

Flags are lowered as the ceremony begins

4. Remembrance Sunday

Flags are lowered as the ceremony begins | Steve Riding

Cadets stand in line at The War Memorial

5. Cadets

Cadets stand in line at The War Memorial | Steve Riding

Crowds gather at the War Memorial

6. Remembrance Sunday

Crowds gather at the War Memorial | Steve Riding

