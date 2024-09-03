Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds dentist is expanding its services as it opens its fourth site in Yorkshire.

Yorkshire Dental Suite is opening its fourth clinic in Wakefield today (September 2).

Designed with a fresh layout, the clinic features four state-of-the-art suites offering a range of top dental treatments.

Patients can expect general dentistry, porcelain veneers, dental implants, and Yorkshire Dental Suite's exclusive Nanofill Composite Bonding treatment, a signature offering of the brand.

The new opening, which has generated 30 new job opportunities, strengthens the brand’s presence in the region, complementing its existing practices in Leeds, York, and Hull.

Yorkshire Dental Suite has opened in Wakefield today (September 2). Pictured from left, Dr. Hussein and Dr. Hassan Dalghous. Photo: Yorkshire Dental Suite | Yorkshire Dental Suite

Dr. Hassan Dalghous, co-owner of Yorkshire Dental Suite, said: “We are delighted to introduce our new clinic in Wakefield.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the local community.”

Dr. Hussein Dalghous added: “Our aim is to create a welcoming, patient-centred environment where individuals receive compassionate, expert care, with continued support even after treatment.

“We look forward to becoming an integral part of Wakefield and contributing to the health and well-being of its residents and neighbouring communities!”

Three additional Yorkshire Dental Suite clinics are set to open in Guiseley, Manchester, and London before the end of 2024.