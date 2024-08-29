Set over four floor including an extensive cellar, the property comprise a welcoming entrance hall with high ceilings, an impressive living room with a large bay window and a gorgeous dining kitchen with central island with an integrated wine fridge and a range cooker with feature surround and stone hearth.

In the cellar is a useful room with lots of potential currently used as a storage, a laundry room and a wine cellar - all which could be converted for even more living space.

On the first floor, a landing leads to a double bedroom to the front with high ceilings and wardrobes. To the rear is a second double bedroom with views of the garden as well as a tiled house bathroom.

A staircase leads to the second floor landing and a spacious study area with eaves which could be turned into a fourth bedroom. Here is also the master bedroom with en suite bathroom. Exposed ceiling beams feature throughout the floor.