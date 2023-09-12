Watch more videos on Shots!

Morley Wilko, located on Market Street, is one of 24 stores set to shut across the UK today (Tuesday) in the first phase of closures, with hundreds of workers set for redundancy. The Wakefield branch in Kirkgate will also close for the final time today.

It comes after administrators confirmed all the group’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs. Family-owned Wilko employed 12,500 staff and ran 400 shops before it hired administrators early last month after it came under pressure from weak consumer spending and debts to suppliers.

All its stores have continued to trade in recent weeks as it has worked through remaining stock, with the retailer discounting thousands of products. Last week PwC confirmed that a number of shops would have to close for good after they were unable to secure a deal which would buy all of the firm’s shops.

Administrators have announce that the Wilko shop in Market Square, Morley, is closing down. Picture: James Hardisty

It later confirmed that 52 shops were earmarked for closure after they were not targeted by potential buyers for parts of the retail business. The first phase of closures will take place on Tuesday as a result, with 24 stores serving customers for their final day before shutting for good.

A further 28 shops will shut after trading on Thursday. These closures will result in 1,016 redundancies, while administrators have also announced hundreds of other job cuts impacting warehouse and support centre staff.

124 more shops will shut for good next week as the process continues, with the final 222 stores all due to close by early October. This list will include the Wilko store on Woodhouse Lane, which is set to close for the final time this Sunday (September 17).

