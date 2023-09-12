Wilko Woodhouse Lane Leeds: Another store in city announced for closure within days
Administrators for Wilko have revealed a list of 124 stores that are due to close their doors in just a few days, including one in Leeds.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last week, the collapsed discount department store revealed the first list of stores due to close, after PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, failed to secure a rescue deal.
The list included the Wilko store in Morley as one of 52 stores to close its doors permanently on Tuesday September 12.
The retailer has now revealed a new list of locations due to close between Sunday September 17 and Thursday September 21. This includes Woodhouse Lane in Leeds set to close this Sunday.
The chain’s remaining stores are all set to close by early October.
These 38 Wilko stores will close on Sunday September 17:
- Accrington, Lancashire
- Ashington, Northumberland
- Blackwood, Wales
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Bradford, West Yorkshire
- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- Coalville, Leicestershire
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Droylsden, Greater Manchester
- Ellesmere Port, Cheshire
- Falkirk, Stirlingshire
- Ferndown, Dorset
- Hanley, Staffordshire
- Humberstone, Leicestershire
- Huyton, Merseyside
- Kensington High Street, London
- Kings Heath, Birmingham
- Lakeside, Essex
- Leigh, Greater Manchester
- Letchworth, Hertfordshire
- Maidenhead, Berkshire
- Market Harborough, Leicestershire
- Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire
- Newport, Wales
- Orpington, Greater London
- Pontefract, West Yorkshire
- Pontypool, Wales
- Redruth, Cornwall
- Rugeley, Staffordshire
- Shirley, Birmingham
- Southport, Lancashire
- Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne
- Torquay, Devon
- Wimbledon, Greater London
- Wombwell, South Yorkshire
- Woodhouse Lane, Leeds
- Worcester, Worcestershire
- Workington, Cumbria
These 38 Wilko stores will close on Tuesday September 19:
- Aberdare, Wales
- Alfreton, Derbyshire
- Ashby, North Lincolnshire
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Belper, Derbyshire
- Beverley, East Yorkshire
- Blackheath, Birmingham
- Brigg, North Lincolnshire
- Byker, Newcastle upon Tyne
- Chepstow, Wales
- Clifton, Nottingham
- Colindale, Greater London
- Devizes, Wiltshire
- Didcot, Oxfordshire
- Earlestown, Lancashire
- East Ham, Great London
- Great Bridge, Birmingham
- Greenbridge, Swindon
- Grimsby, North Linconshire
- Hessle Road, Hull
- Jarrow, South Tyneside
- Kimberley, Nottingham
- Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
- Long Eaton, Derbyshire
- Maesteg, Wales
- Matlock, Derbyshire
- Middleton, Manchester
- Newton Abbot, Devon
- Redcar
- Ripley, Derbyshire
- Seaham, County Durham
- Sherwood, Nottingham
- Stamford, Lincolnshire
- Stevenage, Hertfordshire
- Swanley, Kent
- Tamworth, Staffordshire
- Wrexham, Wales
- Wythenshawe, Greater Manchester
These 48 Wilko stores will close on Thursday September 21:
- Allestree, Derbyshire
- Andover, Hampshire
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Beeston, Nottinghamshire
- Bicester, Oxfordshire
- Bloxwich, West Midlands
- Bolton, Greater Manchester
- Bordon, East Hampshire
- Bransholme, East Yorkshire
- Bridgend, Wales
- Bury, Greater Manchester
- Carlton, Nottingham
- Clacton on Sea, Essex
- Cramlington, Northumberland
- Crewe, Cheshire
- Cwmbran, South Wales
- Cyfarthfa Retail Park, Merthyr Tydfil, Wales
- Denton, Greater Manchester
- Driffield, East Yorkshire
- Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire
- Edmonton Green, Greater London
- Farnborough, Hampshire
- Fort Kinnaird shopping centre, Edinburgh
- Fulham, Greater London
- Gateshead
- Gorleston-on-sea, Norfolk
- Grays, Essex
- Greenock, Inverclyde
- Havant, Hampshire
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Hillsborough, Sheffield
- Holyhead, Wales
- Newton Aycliffe, County Durham
- Northampton, Northamptonshire
- Orton Gate Shopping Centre, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Parc Trostre Retail Park, Llanelli, Wales
- Penge, Greater London
- Peterlee, County Durham
- Pwllheli, Wales
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Slough, Berkshire
- Swindon, Wiltshire
- Tamworth Retail Park, Staffordshire
- Taunton, Somerset
- Walton-on-Thames, Surrey
- Wheatley Retail Park, Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Wigan, Greater Manchester
- Wolverhampton, West Midlands