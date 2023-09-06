Administrators for Wilko have revealed the locations of 52 stores which will close – including one in Leeds.

PwC, which was appointed to oversee the insolvency last month, failed to secure a rescue deal for the whole business. The company said it remains in talks with parties interested in buying the remaining parts of the business.

It comes a day after rival retailer B&M bought up to 51 other Wilko stores in a deal worth up to £13 million. Administrators added on Wednesday that “it is possible that further store closures may regrettably be necessary”, depending on talks with remaining suitors.

It is understood that HMV owner Doug Putman is still in discussions with PwC over a possible deal to save a significant number of stores. The raft of closures next week will lead to to 1,016 redundancies, while the company has also announced hundreds of further job losses affecting warehouse and service centre staff.

The Wilko shop in Market Place, Morley, which administrators have confirmed will close down next week (Photo by Google)

Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary.

“The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.”

In Leeds, it’s been confirmed that the Wilko shop in Market Square, Morley, is closing down. The Wakefield branch in Kirkgate will also close on the same day.

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton

Aldershot

Barking

Bishop Auckland

Bletchley FF

Brownhills

Camberley

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth

Harpurhey

Irvine

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno

Lowestoft

Morley

Nelson

Port Talbot

Putney

Stafford

Tunbridge Wells

Wakefield

Weston-super-Mare

Westwood Cross

Winsford

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14:

Ashford

Avonmeads

Banbury

Barrow-in-Furness

Basildon

Belle Vale

Burnley (Relocation)

Clydebank

Cortonwood

Dagenham

Dewsbury

Eccles

Folkestone

Great Yarmouth

Hammersmith

Huddersfield

Morriston

New Malden

North Shields

Queen Street Cardiff

Rhyl

Southampton – West Quay

St Austell

Stockport

Truro

Uttoxeter

Walsall

Woking