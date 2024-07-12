Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A clothing shop with a focus on sustainability is set to open in Leeds this month.

White Rose Shops, a social enterprise and charity shop, is set to open in Albion Street on July 26, taking over the former Sally Beauty Site.

The Leeds shop is the brand’s 15th in the country, with sites in Derby, Leicester, Nottingham and Sheffield. It is also said to be the business’ biggest store yet.

White Rose Shops promises a “fresh take on charity retail” as it offers “high quality fashion”. Meanwhile, profits support the peace education programs of Aegis Trust, a non-governmental organisation that prevents genocide worldwide.

And owners of the White Rose Shops said they were “so excited” for the new opening, which was first announced on their social media channels.

The full Instagram post said: “WHITE ROSE IS OPENING IN LEEDS.

“We’re SO excited to say opening a brand new store (our 15th) and heading further up north!

“Get ready to shop your favourite brands sustainably with our BIGGEST store yet located on Albion street just up from @trinityleeds.

“Keep your eyes peeled for more info on opening dates and follow our journey here ➡️ @whiteroseshopleeds_

“For volunteer opportunities head to our website for more details, link in the bio. We’re so excited to meet you!”

Sally Beauty announced the closure of its Albion Street site in April 2024, after 10 years of being a staple on the street.