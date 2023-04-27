The awards, hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, celebrates those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme. All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the brand new Tileyard North in Wakefield.

Katie Hopkins, head of community and marketing at Tileyard North, said: "We are thrilled to host the second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in our event space, the Carding Shed, at Tileyard North. As a creative hub, we take pride in providing a platform to showcase talent and facilitate events for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's an honour to host events like this and come together to celebrate our region’s achievements. After years in the making, we can’t wait to showcase our space - including our series of multi-use event venues onsite - and be part of an event that recognises the contributions of individuals involved in apprenticeships and their role in shaping the future”.

The West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards have announced the finalists for this years award show. Pictured are the 2022 winners at Valley Parade, Bradford. Photo: Gerard Binks

It was up to four industry experts to whittle down the many entries, which they said were “stunning”, to this final shortlist. The event is sponsored by Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Haribo, FDM Group, Zenith, Bradford College, Appris, Royal Navy and Yorkshire Housing. Tickets to attend the event are now available and can be purchased through the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards website.

Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023:

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: FDM Group

Chevonne McKenzie - LTHT

Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

Danielle Aylward - Yorkshire Housing

Elise Sherry - Low Moor Primary School

Rebecca Lees - LTHT

Construction Apprentice of the YearSponsored by: Yorkshire Housing

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Alisa Ahmad - BAM Nuttall

Dan Voke - EN:Able Futures

Max Rollinson - Bagnalls

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Charlie Nullmyers - BAM Nuttall

Nikki Lewis - Conservatory Outlet

Sehrish Mustafa - FDM Group

Tegan Hinch - Labcorp

Diversity & Inclusion Programme

Sponsored by: West Yorkshire Colleges

Deluxe Beds Ltd

FDM Group

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Appris

Aaron Fletcher - Aptar UK Ltd

Adam Barrett - Advanced Dynamics

George Akton - Bekaert

Stacy Beetham - Openreach

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Sponsored by: Bradford College

Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing

Daniel Ross - Bagnalls

William Cowie - Richter Associates

Large Business Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: Haribo

Bagnalls

Labcorp

Zenith Vehicles

Mentor of the Year

Sponsored by: Zenith

Francesca Barker-Mills - Total Training Provision

James Wright - Solenis UK Industries Ltd

Michelle Wooton - Conservatory Outlet

SME Employer of the Year

Sponsored by: YHAAN

Conservatory Outlet

EN:Able Futures

Ebsford Environmental Ltd

Walker & Sutcliffe

Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year

Alexander Elliot - FDM Group

Eliot Ferrier - Intelligency Group

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford Teaching Hospitals & Bradford College Partnership

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers by Travis Perkins Plc

Leeds College of Building