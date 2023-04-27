West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023: Full list of finalists announced ahead of awards ceremony
The finalists have been announced for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2023 - recognising apprentices, mentors and businesses.
The awards, hosted by the Yorkshire Evening Post in collaboration with Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express, celebrates those who have excelled in their chosen fields and inspired others to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme. All finalists across the 11 categories will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on May 24 where the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony at the brand new Tileyard North in Wakefield.
Katie Hopkins, head of community and marketing at Tileyard North, said: "We are thrilled to host the second West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in our event space, the Carding Shed, at Tileyard North. As a creative hub, we take pride in providing a platform to showcase talent and facilitate events for the community.
"It's an honour to host events like this and come together to celebrate our region’s achievements. After years in the making, we can’t wait to showcase our space - including our series of multi-use event venues onsite - and be part of an event that recognises the contributions of individuals involved in apprenticeships and their role in shaping the future”.
It was up to four industry experts to whittle down the many entries, which they said were “stunning”, to this final shortlist. The event is sponsored by Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, Haribo, FDM Group, Zenith, Bradford College, Appris, Royal Navy and Yorkshire Housing. Tickets to attend the event are now available and can be purchased through the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards website.
Here are the finalists for the West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023:
Advanced Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: FDM Group
Chevonne McKenzie - LTHT
Chloe Smith - Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
Danielle Aylward - Yorkshire Housing
Elise Sherry - Low Moor Primary School
Rebecca Lees - LTHT
Construction Apprentice of the YearSponsored by: Yorkshire Housing
Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing
Alisa Ahmad - BAM Nuttall
Dan Voke - EN:Able Futures
Max Rollinson - Bagnalls
Degree Apprentice of the Year
Charlie Nullmyers - BAM Nuttall
Nikki Lewis - Conservatory Outlet
Sehrish Mustafa - FDM Group
Tegan Hinch - Labcorp
Diversity & Inclusion Programme
Sponsored by: West Yorkshire Colleges
Deluxe Beds Ltd
FDM Group
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: Appris
Aaron Fletcher - Aptar UK Ltd
Adam Barrett - Advanced Dynamics
George Akton - Bekaert
Stacy Beetham - Openreach
Higher Apprentice of the Year
Sponsored by: Bradford College
Aaron Clegg - Yorkshire Housing
Daniel Ross - Bagnalls
William Cowie - Richter Associates
Large Business Employer of the Year
Sponsored by: Haribo
Bagnalls
Labcorp
Zenith Vehicles
Mentor of the Year
Sponsored by: Zenith
Francesca Barker-Mills - Total Training Provision
James Wright - Solenis UK Industries Ltd
Michelle Wooton - Conservatory Outlet
SME Employer of the Year
Sponsored by: YHAAN
Conservatory Outlet
EN:Able Futures
Ebsford Environmental Ltd
Walker & Sutcliffe
Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year
Alexander Elliot - FDM Group
Eliot Ferrier - Intelligency Group
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
Bradford Teaching Hospitals & Bradford College Partnership
Heart of Yorkshire Education Group
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers by Travis Perkins Plc
Leeds College of Building
Realise