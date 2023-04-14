From Saturday April 22, the YEP will take on a whole new look in its biggest print overhaul for years. The new-look paper will be the essential daily briefing for everything about life in Leeds, one of the most exciting cities in the UK. A whole host of new features will guide Leeds readers through the need-to-know information in news and sport, as well giving background, analysis and depth to your daily read.

Publisher Tim Robinson said: “We’re really excited to be bringing you a completely revitalised YEP. The team who produce the print edition love living and working in Leeds and want your paper – our paper – to showcase what’s great about the city every day. Regular readers will not be disappointed as all their favourite elements will still be there, whether it’s news and sport or TV and puzzles. But we’ll be bringing you more content which really matters to you every day.”

The YEP print team have been working on the new-look paper for several months in preparation, printing dummy editions and testing the content with readers and newspaper professionals. “We want YEP readers to be absolutely at the heart of the newspaper and to feel we are adapting their much-loved title to be even more relevant to their lives,” said Tim. “We also want readers to contribute their news and photos, so look out for details in the paper of how you can get your content published in print. Don't miss the first new-look YEP on April 22 – we think it’s what you’ve been waiting for.”