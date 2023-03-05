Kate Woolard, 25, started working for Oh So Yum in 2020 as a team member and was there for just a few months before she was promoted to supervisor. Shortly after, she was encouraged to pursue an apprenticeship with the dessert shop to build her leaderships skills and boost her knowledge of the industry.

With hopes to own her own business one day, the apprenticeship has proven a great help. “It's so much more rewarding,” she said, looking back at how she has moved up the ranks.

“I've always wanted to be able to progress. I don't want to stay at one level,” said Kate. “So when I took this job, I was like ‘I want to progress immediately’. I want to be able to work my way up through the business, learn everything about the small things then I’ll have all these different skills and knowledge that I can also then apply to myself as well as the business.”

Kate Woolard, manager at Oh So Yum in White Rose, is nominated for a West Yorkshire Apprentice Award this year.

One thing that caught her by surprise was knowing how many different costs businesses have – from insurance to keeping the shop running. She said: “I never used to really think about that. It's always about just literally like budgeting and if it's over, to try and find new ways of reducing that a bit.”

Beyond arming her with industry knowledge, the apprenticeship has helped boost her confidence. She said: “When I was supervisor, my confidence wasn't there as much. And if it came to having to deal with like a confrontation, or conflict or having to have a difficult conversation with a member of staff, I didn't have the confidence or have the knowledge to even know how to deal with that.

“So having been on this apprenticeship, it gave me the confidence but also the knowledge and tools and tricks on how to be able to get around it and also be able to deal with these sorts of situations.”

Now, a manager of the White Rose and Bradford site and helping with the new online shop, Kate said her day-to-day activities can vary. While she is responsible for checking stock level, ensuring the kiosk is up to standards, Kate enjoys making the mixes herself while serving and interacting with the customers – an act which hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a huge drive in google reviews, shout-outs from the public and customers leading to her exceeding targets.

She attended the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards last year with BBC Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur, and said she feels “privileged” to be nominated in the Advanced Apprentice of the Year category. “I heard everybody’s achievements and to be recognised myself is just amazing. I'm so grateful for this opportunity.”

Nominations are still open for the West Yorkshire Apprentice Awards for the following categories:

SME Employer of the Year (0-249) in association with Yorkshire & Humber Apprentice Ambassador network

Large Employer of the Year in association with Haribo

Diversity and Inclusion Programme

Mentor of the Year - in association with Zenith

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year - in association with Bradford College

Degree Apprentice of the Year

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year - in association with the Royal Navy

Construction Apprentice of the Year in association with Yorkshire Housing

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year- in association with Appris Bradford

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Training Provider of the Year

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards recognise and reward apprentices, mentors, businesses and training providers that are supporting in building a skilled workforce for the future.

We want to hear about the individuals and organisations that inspire many more to consider embarking on an apprenticeship scheme as a pathway to employment, so nominate them at www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk no later than 31st March.

All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony in May where we will announce the winners.