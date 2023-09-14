Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wendy's Leeds: First look inside as American fast food burger restaurant opens on Briggate

American hamburger chain Wendy’s is opening its doors in Leeds after more than two decades.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST

Wendy’s made its debut in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, including with a restaurant on Briggate, before closing its doors in the late 90s and early 2000s. But from today the iconic square burgers will once again be available in Leeds.

Wendy’s will open its doors on Leeds Briggate today (Thursday, September 14) and will be open Monday to Thursday 7am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 7am to 11pm and Sunday 8am to 10pm.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson took a look inside...

The new burger chain Wendy's has celebrated its grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre.

1. Wendy's grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre

The new burger chain Wendy's has celebrated its grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Wendy’s made its debut in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s.

2. Wendy's grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre

Wendy’s made its debut in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
In June 2021, the company officially announced its return to British shores as it opened up in Reading.

3. Wendy's grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre

In June 2021, the company officially announced its return to British shores as it opened up in Reading. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
The new restaurant will provide hungry guests with signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

4. Wendy's grand opening on Briggate, Leeds city centre

The new restaurant will provide hungry guests with signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsAmericanYorkshire Evening Post