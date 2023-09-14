Wendy's Leeds: First look inside as American fast food burger restaurant opens on Briggate
American hamburger chain Wendy’s is opening its doors in Leeds after more than two decades.
Wendy’s made its debut in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, including with a restaurant on Briggate, before closing its doors in the late 90s and early 2000s. But from today the iconic square burgers will once again be available in Leeds.
Wendy’s will open its doors on Leeds Briggate today (Thursday, September 14) and will be open Monday to Thursday 7am to 11pm, Friday to Saturday 7am to 11pm and Sunday 8am to 10pm.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson took a look inside...
