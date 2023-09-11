The iconic American hamburger restaurant will open its doors in Leeds once again after more than two decades.

Wendy’s made its debut in the UK in the 1980s and 1990s, including with a restaurant on Briggate, before closing its doors in the late 90s and early 2000s.

But as the brand returns to British high streets, the iconic square burgers will once again be available in Leeds.

Wendy's is returning to Leeds this week after more than 20 years. Picture by National World

With the first restaurant in Leeds for over 20 years set to open in less than a week, the city is set to have the biggest Wendy’s in the UK.

The new restaurant will provide hungry guests with signature Wendy’s items across breakfast, lunch and dinner, including the Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert, available in chocolate AND vanilla.

These classic favourites will be joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger.

A full breakfast menu will also be available before 10.30am, which will be offering early-day treats such as the Breakfast Baconator, Croissant Sandwiches and the Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich with optional bacon or sausage, plus a range of coffee options including flat whites, cappuccinos and lattes.