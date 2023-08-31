Wendy's Leeds: First look as American fast food chain to open on Briggate, Leeds city centre
The American fast food chain is making its comeback to British high streets for the first time in 21 years. Wendy's first made its debut in the UK during the 1980s and 1990s, but stores including the one on Briggate were shut in the late 90s.
Last week, signs were spotted being erected at the former Samsung store – as preparations continue for the popular burger chain’s grand return. Located on the corner of Briggate and The Headrow, the store will be located next door to the original Leeds Wendy's site.
In June 2021, the company officially announced its return to British shores as it opened up in Reading, offering its signature US menu items that fans know and love, including their Baconator, Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Frosty dessert. It has since opened restaurants in Oxford, Lincoln and Sheffield.
Speaking at the time, Abigail Pringle, International and Chief Development Officer for Wendy’s, said: “Our vision is to become the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand, and we’re well on our way.
“Our team is working on opening additional restaurants across the country, starting in the southeast, and establishing new franchisee partnerships to help us quickly scale and expand our brand presence, investing in the local economy and bringing more jobs to the area.”
A company spokesperson has since confirmed Wendy’s Leeds return urging customers to “watch this space”, promising to confirm an official opening date as soon as possible.