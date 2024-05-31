Underground Bakery Call Lane: Otley business thanks Leeds customers for 'amazing support' after opening new site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking over the former rock bar Bad Apples in Call Lane, The Underground Bakery, located in Boroughgate, held the grand opening of its new venue on Friday, May 24.
The latest addition to a bustling street, it will be selling all of its best-selling items, such as wholemeal and rye sourdough bread, and a range of its delicious sweet treats including brownies, blondies and flapjacks.
It will be serving coffee from Casa Espresso, a Yorkshire-based independent coffee roaster.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Following a successful opening weekend, the bakery shared its gratitude for the support on its social media channels.
The Instagram post said: “We cannot thank you enough for the support this weekend for our Leeds Store being officially open!
“We are so lucky to be surrounded by some of the best independent shops in town. Kirkgate market is only a stone's throw away!
“Alas, thank you for the continued and amazing support we receive from our OG’s in Otley! We couldn’t be where we are today without you all.”
The Underground Bakery on Call Lane is open Wednesday to Sunday, 8am to 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.