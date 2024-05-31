Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved bakery in Leeds has opened a new site in the city centre.

Taking over the former rock bar Bad Apples in Call Lane, The Underground Bakery, located in Boroughgate, held the grand opening of its new venue on Friday, May 24.

The latest addition to a bustling street, it will be selling all of its best-selling items, such as wholemeal and rye sourdough bread, and a range of its delicious sweet treats including brownies, blondies and flapjacks.

It will be serving coffee from Casa Espresso, a Yorkshire-based independent coffee roaster.

The Underground Bakery has opened a second site in Call Lane. Pictured is Dan Keat, an employee at the Underground Bakery in Otley, is pictured. Photo: Simon Hulme

Following a successful opening weekend, the bakery shared its gratitude for the support on its social media channels.

The Instagram post said: “We cannot thank you enough for the support this weekend for our Leeds Store being officially open!

“We are so lucky to be surrounded by some of the best independent shops in town. Kirkgate market is only a stone's throw away!

“Alas, thank you for the continued and amazing support we receive from our OG’s in Otley! We couldn’t be where we are today without you all.”