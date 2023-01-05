Gyms in Leeds: 7 of the best rated gyms in the city according to Google Reviews - from Pure Gym to The Gym Group
Here are seven of the best rated gyms in Leeds according to reviews left on Google.
As the New Year celebrations come to an end, many are eager to begin their resolution for the year and return to the gym. Here are some of the best rated gyms in the city to try this January according to reviews left on Google.
The Gym Group Leeds Headrow
SU4 2 Level 3, The Core, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6JD
The Gym on Leeds Headrow is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: “Super friendly and helpful. You have the option to do as little or as much as you want, and no-one really pesters you. Best life decision yet.”
PureGym
Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT
PureGym on Merrion Way is rated 4.2 out of 5. Visitors said: "This is the best gym in town. The staffs are constantly clean down the equipment. Love their new classes especially STEP (Candi Francis and Andreia Rodrigues)!”
Snap Fitness Leeds Wellington St
Retail Unit 6, 100 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4LT
Snap Fitness on Wellington Street is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: “Great equipment, great staff, classes included, good value." "This is where I work as personal trainer, amazing facilities!"
TRIB3
68A Wellington St, Leeds LS1 2EE
TRIB3 on Wellington Street is rated 4.7 out of 5. Visitors said: “Brilliant place to push yourself to get fitter." "Great workouts, great staff, good facilities."
PureGym
Opposite Corn Exchange, 4 Cloth Hall St, Leeds LS1 2HD
PureGym on Cloth Hall Street is rated 4.2 out of 5. Visitors said: "Good price, plenty of kit (when people move around), staff are friendly."
Condition Gym
4 The Boulevard, Leeds LS10 1PZ
Condition Gym is rated 4.8 out of 5. Visitors said: “The best gym if you actually want to see results. The trainer's are knowledgeable and friendly and there's a community that you don't see at other gyms."
CrossFit Leeds
Unit 8, Kirkstall industrial Park, Burley, Leeds LS4 2AZ
CrossFit Leeds is rated 4.9 out of 5. Visitors said: "Everything is awesome. Coaches and members are the best part of this place. Truly recommend it to anyone.”