As the New Year celebrations come to an end, many are eager to begin their resolution for the year and return to the gym. Here are some of the best rated gyms in the city to try this January according to reviews left on Google.

The Gym Group Leeds Headrow

SU4 2 Level 3, The Core, The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6JD

Pictured: PureGym, The Gym Group and Snap Fitness

The Gym on Leeds Headrow is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: “Super friendly and helpful. You have the option to do as little or as much as you want, and no-one really pesters you. Best life decision yet.”

PureGym

Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT

PureGym on Merrion Way is rated 4.2 out of 5. Visitors said: "This is the best gym in town. The staffs are constantly clean down the equipment. Love their new classes especially STEP (Candi Francis and Andreia Rodrigues)!”

Snap Fitness Leeds Wellington St

Retail Unit 6, 100 Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4LT

Snap Fitness on Wellington Street is rated 4.3 out of 5. Visitors said: “Great equipment, great staff, classes included, good value." "This is where I work as personal trainer, amazing facilities!"

TRIB3

68A Wellington St, Leeds LS1 2EE

TRIB3 on Wellington Street is rated 4.7 out of 5. Visitors said: “Brilliant place to push yourself to get fitter." "Great workouts, great staff, good facilities."

PureGym

Opposite Corn Exchange, 4 Cloth Hall St, Leeds LS1 2HD

PureGym on Cloth Hall Street is rated 4.2 out of 5. Visitors said: "Good price, plenty of kit (when people move around), staff are friendly."

Condition Gym

4 The Boulevard, Leeds LS10 1PZ

Condition Gym is rated 4.8 out of 5. Visitors said: “The best gym if you actually want to see results. The trainer's are knowledgeable and friendly and there's a community that you don't see at other gyms."

CrossFit Leeds

Unit 8, Kirkstall industrial Park, Burley, Leeds LS4 2AZ

