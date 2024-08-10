Top of the Rock Tuition Leeds: Renowned music school set to open in Bramley this September
Top of the Rock Tuition will be opening a school at Swinnow Grange Mills, in Bramley, this September.
Its opening was announced via the business’ official social media channels a few weeks ago.
The team behind Top of the Rock Tuition said: “We are super excited to announce that we will be opening the doors to a BRAND NEW @topoftherocktuition music studio, right here in LEEDS.
“We will initially be offering 1-1 music lessons in drums and guitar. To register your interest for lessons email [email protected] and we look forward to welcoming you all to the Top Rock family.
“Make sure you’re following us for some behind the scenes content of our renovations before we look to open in September.
“Thanks to @kris_farrell_drums + @beckyknightx for their support and trust in making this happen in the North.”
Top of the Rock Tuition was founded in Warwick where the business, over the last 15 years, has grown to form a network of more than 350 weekly pupils.
It offers acoustic, electric and bass guitar, drum and piano lessons for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.
