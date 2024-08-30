Reformer pilates studio Eleven Eleven opened in Limewood Business Park, Seacroft, earlier this month providing the “perfect antidote to sedentary lifestyles”.
The new pilates studio offers small group classes, open seven days a week. Sessions begin from 6am and some classes are designed for people to bring their babies along to.
Here are 11 pictures inside Eleven Eleven.
