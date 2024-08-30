11 gorgeous pictures inside Leeds' new pilates studio Eleven Eleven that has just opened in Seacroft

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:30 BST

Take a look inside the latest addition to Leeds’ fitness scene.

Reformer pilates studio Eleven Eleven opened in Limewood Business Park, Seacroft, earlier this month providing the “perfect antidote to sedentary lifestyles”.

The new pilates studio offers small group classes, open seven days a week. Sessions begin from 6am and some classes are designed for people to bring their babies along to.

Here are 11 pictures inside Eleven Eleven.

Eleven Eleven is the latest addition to Leeds' fitness scene, offering reformer pilates in a transformed site in Limewood Business Park, Seacroft.

1. Eleven Eleven

Behind the new venture is founder Holly Puddephatt, pictured, who said she decided to step away from her two decades long career in financial services to pursue the business.

2. Eleven Eleven

Holly said: “I have practised pilates on and off for years. But when I had my daughter two years ago, I had some birth injury and pilates was a part of my rehabilitation. I got really into it then, and the benefits that it gave me inspired me to want to instruct myself."

3. Eleven Eleven

Eleven Eleven aims to be the “perfect antidote to sedentary lifestyles”.

4. Eleven Eleven

Holly said: “There’s only a couple of [reformer] studios in the city centre, there’s nothing that outside that’s a bit more accessible.”

5. Eleven Eleven

The business is named after angel numbers, which are repeating digits that can hold special meaning for some.

6. Eleven Eleven

