These 13 Leeds businesses are currently up for sale in March 2024

From coffee shops and restaurants - and even a former dental practice - a handful of exciting new listings present a series of opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.
These are the Leeds businesses that are up for sale in March, and they could hold a profitable future in the right hands.
Each of these listing was taken from the website BusinessesForSale.com.
So, without further ado, here's the full list -
1. Dewsbury Road Dental Practice
Dewsbury Road Dental Practice, in Hunslet, is on the market for £375,000 with Ernest Wilson Business Agents. The listing advertises it as an investment opportunity for dental experts, and said that it could also be turned into housing. Photo: Google. Photo: Google
2. Gate of India
Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant Gate of India, on Bridge Street in Morley, has been listed for £55,000 with agency Alan J Picken. It offers authentic and homemade Indian food and the menu includes vegetarian and seafood starters, biryani dishes and tandoori specialities. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Gallery FortyOne
Gallery FortyOne, located on the A65 in Kirkstall, is up for sale with agents Sovereign Business Transfer Limited for £175,000. The bistro and bar was established in 2011 and won big at the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Oliver Awards a few years later in 2015. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Maria's
Maria's, a coffee shop on Green Road in Meanwood, is listed for £54,950 with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents. The listing describes its "prime and prominent location" and the "outstanding opportunity for new owners to take the reins". Photo: Google
5. Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise
Razzamataz Theatre School Franchise, on Carr Manor Road, Moortown, has been listed with Franchise Resales Ltd at £45,000. It offers performing arts lessons nationwide in drama, singing and dancing with classes for children of all ages. Photo: Google
6. One Salon Hair Design
One Salon Hair Design, on Norville Terrace in Headingley, has been in operation since 2008. It is up for sale with The Monkey Group International Ltd for £42,000. Photo: Google
