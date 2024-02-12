Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury Road Dental Practice, in Hunslet, boasts four large treatment rooms and had operated for a number of years, but is now closed.

It is being advertised as an investment opportunity for dental experts - or, the listing said, the property could be turned into housing.

The asking price is £375,000. It is on the market with agency Ernest Wilson Business Agents.

Dewsbury Road Dental Practice in Hunslet has been listed for sale. Photo: Google.

The listing, on BusinessesForSale, said: "A unique opportunity to acquire this former dental practice occupying an excellent position on one of Leeds’ busiest and most well-known roads, opposite Tesco Express and Aldi supermarket - high foot traffic location.

"The site is passed by over 13,000 vehicles every day (according to the Department for Transport) and is surrounded by houses whilst benefitting from plenty of roadside parking.

"The premises offer four large dental treatment rooms and would obviously suit a dental surgery practice or other similar medical practice (aesthetics, doctors surgery, opticians, veterinarians, treatment rooms etc).

"Alternatively, the property would be suitable for a variety of other uses and potential conversation to residential housing or HMO (subject to any necessary consents) due to the property having two separate staircases and three entrances."

The property also includes a spacious patient waiting area with a staff desk, which leads on to a large dental surgery room. There is a staff room at the back with a kitchen, as well as another dental room.