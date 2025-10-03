A well-known pub in Upton near Pontefract is closing next week for a £200,000 refurbishment.

The Upton Arms on High Street is set to undergo an overhaul undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Barnsley natives Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone, who run nine pubs across West and South Yorkshire.

Taking over the pub at the end of 2024, the pair, along with manager Declan Webster, have worked to turn the business around after periods of closure.

Declan (L) and Richard (R) wants The Upton Arms to become a community hub. | Star Pubs

Owners said the investment will transform the pub into a family-friendly local focused on sports and entertainment, and will include a new outdoor area.

Richard said: “Residents had been concerned for The Upton Arms’ future, and we’ve had lots of support since taking over. Former customers are returning who hadn’t been in for years, and all ages are using the pub including multiple generations of some families.

“The revamp is a great way to thank people for their backing and celebrate the end of our first year at The Upton Arms. We’ve consulted regulars on the designs and can’t wait to show them their new-look local.”

Inside, work includes redecorating, new furniture, flooring, and soft furnishing, as well as a refresh of the toilets. When completed, The Upton Arms will feature a spacious bar, a new stage for entertainers, a lounge, and a dedicated sports zone with a new pool table, two halo dart boards, and big screens showing Sky and TNT Sports.

Externally, works will spruce up the outside of the building, repainting and installing new lighting and signage to give the pub a fresh new look. A disused paved area will be transformed into a new 50-seater outdoor space, complete with new furniture, planting, and festoon lighting.

Richard and Declan wants the pub to serve as a community hub with a busy programme of events such as live music and karaoke, bingo, quiz nights and more. There are also plans for special events and fundraisers around key holidays like Easter and Christmas.

Declan added: “The revamp will transform The Upton Arms – it’ll look totally different. It’s just what’s needed to get it back to its glory days when it was the focal point of local life. People are very excited.”

The Upton Arms will call last orders on Sunday, October 5, and is scheduled to reopen with a Halloween-themed launch weekend at the end of the month.