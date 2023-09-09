I’ve been waiting for The Three Swords to open since the project was announced back in May.

The Horsforth pub is the latest endeavour of one of Leeds’ most-loved businesses, Kirkstall Brewery. The brewery’s beers can be found far and wide across many restaurants in the city, but the brewery also owns four other pubs in Burley, Kirkstall and Otley.

Each pub, while similar in its decor and old-fashioned aesthetic, maintains its own identity. The Three Swords’ unique selling point – and what sets it apart from its sister venues – is the food it serves.

Karobar, the Hindi word for business, is the kitchen at The Three Swords and the team behind it is the Michelin-recommended Indian restaurant Dastaan, which quickly became my favourite Indian restaurant in Leeds when I visited for the first time back in January.

The Three Swords is located in New Road Side, Horsforth (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World)

The two companies promised that uniting their areas of expertise will bring something new to the people of Leeds – and I was excited to see how the vision had blossomed.

We jumped straight in with a simple gin and tonic for £7.50 and a pint of the brewery’s Judicious pale ale on tap, a recommendation of the bartender in replacement of the Mango IPA which was unfortunately unavailable the day we visited. No frowns here though as the tropical ale was – as expected from the brewery – delicious.

We ordered a few street food dishes from the food menu, which also includes biryani and curries at competitive prices. We loved every dish.

From the bespoke selection of Indian-spiced cocktails, I chose the Banglore Sling, a spiced gin with a blend of liqueur and pineapple juice. My guest chose the Mangoes Up In Smoke, made with Quiquiriqui Joven Mezcal and Kesar mango pulp which arrived with chilli flakes on the rim. Both drinks set us back £11 each.

Drinks and Indian street food at The Three Swords, Horsforth, Leeds.

Unfortunately, these cocktails didn’t hit the mark with us; I found my drink a little bland with an odd aftertaste, while my guest found his drink far too sweet for him - all he could taste was mango.

But with plenty more carefully-curated spiced cocktails, as well as classic cocktails, wines and beer, we are sure there are drinks that are better suited to our palettes and we are eager to return to try them.

With an excellent team behind both businesses, and a menu that still remains largely unexplored in one visit, I am confident that The Three Swords will take its claim as one of the city’s gems.

Factfile

Address: 106, 108 New Rd Side, Horsforth, Leeds LS18 4QB

Telephone: 07947 377498

Opening hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon-11pm, Friday-Saturday, noon-midnight.

Scores

Drinks: 7/10

Value: 8/10

Atmosphere: 8/10