The Fish Bank Sherburn in Elmet: Leeds village fish and chip shop named among top 20 in the UK

A fish and chip shop in a Leeds village has been named among the top 20 in the UK – for the second year running.
By Abbey Maclure
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet has made the final 20 shortlist for Takeaway of the Year in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

Following intense assessment - which has seen entrants measured up against criteria such as environmental best practice, product knowledge and employer accountability - connoisseurs from the fish and chip industry halved the original shortlist of 40.

Judges will continue to review the shortlist, including mystery visits, to whittle it down to 10 competitors. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London in February 2024.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)
The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)

The Fish Bank, which opened in 2019, has also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.

The chippy’s owner Jonathan France told the Yorkshire Evening Post last month that he was “really thrilled” about the nominations, adding that he was proud to be “flying the flag for Yorkshire” by being the only store from the county out of the ten nominees for the Field to Frier category.

Three other Yorkshire businesses have made the final 20 shortlist for the Takeaway of the Year award – Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, Mister C’s in Selby and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the awards, says: “The level of detail we require entrants to provide hasn’t phased our shortlisted businesses and they are hitting every mark.

"The award officials have gone back and forth and around in circles choosing the 20 finalists; it’s not been an easy task, so what a brilliant achievement for those that are moving forward.”

