A fish and chip shop in a Leeds village has been named among the top 20 in the UK – for the second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet has made the final 20 shortlist for Takeaway of the Year in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024.

Following intense assessment - which has seen entrants measured up against criteria such as environmental best practice, product knowledge and employer accountability - connoisseurs from the fish and chip industry halved the original shortlist of 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges will continue to review the shortlist, including mystery visits, to whittle it down to 10 competitors. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in London in February 2024.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)

The Fish Bank, which opened in 2019, has also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.

The chippy’s owner Jonathan France told the Yorkshire Evening Post last month that he was “really thrilled” about the nominations, adding that he was proud to be “flying the flag for Yorkshire” by being the only store from the county out of the ten nominees for the Field to Frier category.

Three other Yorkshire businesses have made the final 20 shortlist for the Takeaway of the Year award – Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, Mister C’s in Selby and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Crook, president at the National Federation of Fish Friers, which organises the awards, says: “The level of detail we require entrants to provide hasn’t phased our shortlisted businesses and they are hitting every mark.