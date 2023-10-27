A chippy in a Leeds village has received two nominations at “the Oscars of fish and chip awards”.

The Fish Bank on Low Street in Sherburn in Elmet was named among the top 40 fish and chip shops in the country earlier this month and has now received a second nomination at the National Fish and Ship Awards 2024.

The fish and chip takeaway, which opened in 2019, has now received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.

The Fish Bank’s owner Jonathan France said he was “really thrilled” about the nominations, adding that he was proud to be “flying the flag for Yorkshire” by being the only store from the county out of the ten nominees.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin.

He said: “It’s a great boost for the business. It’s seen as the Oscars of the awards in the industry so it’s definitely something to celebrate.”

On what he thinks has brought the business so much acknowledgment in such a short space of time, Mr France said: “Focusing on being what the customer wants; a spotlessly clean and modern shop, really friendly staff and a consistent great product.

"We only use British potatoes, we ensure the right variety is chosen depending upon the time of year. They need to be golden and crisp on the outside but fluffy and creamy on the inside.

"Paired alongside responsibly caught Snow White fresh Haddock from our suppliers on the Yorkshire East Coast, encased in a thin & crispy batter.”

Further judging rounds will commence shortly to whittle the shortlist to five and then to three final businesses. The category winner will be announced at the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London.