The Fish Bank Sherburn in Elmet: National Fish and Chip Awards winners announced as Leeds chippy misses out
Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers, the awards are now in their 36th year. The winners across across 15 categories were named during a ceremony at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, last night.
Leeds village fish and chip shop, The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet, made the final 10 shortlist in the Takeaway of the Year category.
The business, opened in 2019, also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.
Three other Yorkshire businesses were shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category – Mister C’s in nearby Selby, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.
Over the last few months, finalists have been grilled with interviews and skills tests by sector specialists, as well as mystery visits.
Sadly, the Fish Bank missed out on an award this year, with the Takeaway of the Year prize going to Ship Deck in Caerphilly, Wales.
Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea, East Yorkshire, scooped the Environment and Sustainability Award, while the Field to Frier went to Bells Fish and Chips in Durham.
Here are the winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024
Takeaway of the Year
1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales
2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham
3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland
Restaurant of the Year
1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset
2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon
3rd: Noah’s - Bristol
Field to Frier
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year
Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland
Newcomer of the Year
Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland
Employee of the Year
Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester
Mobile Operator of the Year
Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire
Multiple Operator of the Year
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Environment and Sustainability Award
Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Staff Training and Development Award
The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland
Marketing & Innovation Award
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales
Quality Accreditation Champion
French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Overseas Fish and Chip Shop
Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA
Supplier of The Year Award
Ceres
Outstanding Achievement
Derek Dews, T.Quality