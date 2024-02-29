Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers, the awards are now in their 36th year. The winners across across 15 categories were named during a ceremony at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, last night.

Leeds village fish and chip shop, The Fish Bank in Sherburn in Elmet, made the final 10 shortlist in the Takeaway of the Year category.

The business, opened in 2019, also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chips.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)

Three other Yorkshire businesses were shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category – Mister C’s in nearby Selby, Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough in Bridlington, and Auckley Friery in Doncaster.

Over the last few months, finalists have been grilled with interviews and skills tests by sector specialists, as well as mystery visits.

Sadly, the Fish Bank missed out on an award this year, with the Takeaway of the Year prize going to Ship Deck in Caerphilly, Wales.

Whiteheads Fish and Chips in Hornsea, East Yorkshire, scooped the Environment and Sustainability Award, while the Field to Frier went to Bells Fish and Chips in Durham.

Here are the winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024

Takeaway of the Year

1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales

2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham

3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland

Restaurant of the Year

1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset

2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon

3rd: Noah’s - Bristol

Field to Frier

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year

Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland

Newcomer of the Year

Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland

Employee of the Year

Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester

Mobile Operator of the Year

Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire

Multiple Operator of the Year

Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham

Environment and Sustainability Award

Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Staff Training and Development Award

The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland

Marketing & Innovation Award

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales

Quality Accreditation Champion

French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk

Overseas Fish and Chip Shop

Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA

Supplier of The Year Award

Ceres

Outstanding Achievement