The Fish Bank Leeds: Sherburn in Elmet chippy named among 10 best fish and chip takeaways in the UK
The Fish Bank in Sherbun-in-Elmet has made the final 10 shortlist for the Takeaway of the Year category in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024. The family-run business made it to the finals last year, missing out on the win.
The fish and chip takeaway, which opened in 2019, has also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chip.
Judges will now pay mystery visits to the top 10, the final factor in determining which will be crowned chip shop champion. The 10 will be invited to the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, where the winner will be announced.
Awards organiser and National Federation of Fish Friers President, Andrew Crook, said: “To be awarded Takeaway of the Year status by the fish and chip industry is something that many a chip shop business wants to attain.
"It’s not an easy thing to accomplish and we’re incredibly proud of, these 10 brilliant finalists which are edging nearer to what will be a truly amazing outcome for one of them.”
The top 10 finalists for Takeaway of the Year
Scotland
The Fish Works, Largs
County Durham
Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington
Yorkshire
Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington
Mister C’s, Selby
The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet
Auckley Friery, Doncaster
Lincolnshire
Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness
Wales
Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech
Ship Deck, Caerphilly
Zero Plus Fish & Chips, Cardiff