A Leeds village chippy has been named one of the best fish and chip takeaways in the UK – for the second year running.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fish Bank in Sherbun-in-Elmet has made the final 10 shortlist for the Takeaway of the Year category in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024. The family-run business made it to the finals last year, missing out on the win.

The fish and chip takeaway, which opened in 2019, has also received a nomination for the Field to Frier category, which recognises business’s knowledge of potatoes and the preparation that goes into making high-quality chip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges will now pay mystery visits to the top 10, the final factor in determining which will be crowned chip shop champion. The 10 will be invited to the awards ceremony on February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London, where the winner will be announced.

The owner of The Fish Bank, Jonathan France, with the general manager Karen Culkin (Photo by National World/The Fish Bank)

Awards organiser and National Federation of Fish Friers President, Andrew Crook, said: “To be awarded Takeaway of the Year status by the fish and chip industry is something that many a chip shop business wants to attain.

"It’s not an easy thing to accomplish and we’re incredibly proud of, these 10 brilliant finalists which are edging nearer to what will be a truly amazing outcome for one of them.”

The top 10 finalists for Takeaway of the Year

Scotland

The Fish Works, Largs

County Durham

Yarm Road Fish and Chips, Darlington

Yorkshire

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Bridlington

Mister C’s, Selby

The Fish Bank, Sherburn-in-Elmet

Auckley Friery, Doncaster

Lincolnshire

Marina Fish & Chips, Skegness

Wales

Finney’s Fish and Chips, Benllech

Ship Deck, Caerphilly