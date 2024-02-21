The three-bedroom 1930s semi-detached property in a cul-de-sac on Summerfield Avenue in Leeds is on the market with William H Brown for £280,000.
The recently renovated home features a hallway leading to a fitted kitchen with lots of storage space, a bright living room and dining room with access to a beautiful conservatory.
On the first floor are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles, along with a family bathroom with bathtub with rainfall shower over. The attic is a large versatile room with two Velux windows currently used as an office.
Externally, a large driveway provides off road parking to the front. The garden features lawns and patios along with trees and mature shrubs.