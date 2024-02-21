Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of a newly renovated Leeds home with open plan living area and large attic

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

The three-bedroom 1930s semi-detached property in a cul-de-sac on Summerfield Avenue in Leeds is on the market with William H Brown for £280,000.

The recently renovated home features a hallway leading to a fitted kitchen with lots of storage space, a bright living room and dining room with access to a beautiful conservatory.

On the first floor are three bedrooms, of which two are doubles, along with a family bathroom with bathtub with rainfall shower over. The attic is a large versatile room with two Velux windows currently used as an office.

Externally, a large driveway provides off road parking to the front. The garden features lawns and patios along with trees and mature shrubs.

To the front of this three-bedroom home is a small lawned garden and a large driveway leading to a garage.

1. Exterior

To the front of this three-bedroom home is a small lawned garden and a large driveway leading to a garage.


The fitted kitchen features lots of storage with wall hung, drawer and base units.

2. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen features lots of storage with wall hung, drawer and base units.


The spacious family lounge is carpeted and has a large window overlooking the front elevation.

3. Living room

The spacious family lounge is carpeted and has a large window overlooking the front elevation.


The living room opens up to a spacious dining room.

4. Living room

The living room opens up to a spacious dining room.


This space is flooding with natural light and offers a gorgeous panoramic view of the rear garden.

5. Conservatory

This space is flooding with natural light and offers a gorgeous panoramic view of the rear garden.


Carpeted stairs in the hallway lead to the first floor where the bedrooms are found.

6. Hallway

Carpeted stairs in the hallway lead to the first floor where the bedrooms are found.


