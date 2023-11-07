Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first ever Nation’s Wedding Awards took place on November 1 at the Mercure Manchester Piccadilly Hotel and the ceremony was hosted by DJ, comedian and presenter Tommy Sandhu.

The awards have been set up by Oceanic Events to honour the talented individuals, teams and businesses who provide a wedding day to remember.

Top celebrants, hairstylists, venues and photographers gathered together to celebrate their achievements. The UK-wide event follows the English, Scottish, Welsh, Irish and Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

Leeds-based business Love Me Do Wedding Cars has won Transport Provider of the Year at the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023 (Photo by the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023)

Leeds-based business Love Me Do Wedding Cars, which provides wedding transport across Yorkshire and Manchester, has won Transport Provider of the Year at the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023.

The already multi-award winning business offers a number of vehicles to choose from, from the classic white Beauford Convertible to a quirky VW Campervan. It has hundreds of glowing reviews, with a 4.9/5 star rating on Facebook and a 5/5 star rating on Google reviews.

A spokesperson for the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023 said: “It was another outstanding event. It was another opportunity for us to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for their clients.

"The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work, and we hope that their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence. We want to congratulate the all of our winners on their accomplishments.”

Here are the full list of winners in the Nation’s Wedding Awards 2023

Wedding Boutique of the Year: Bells & Whistles Bridal Boutique (Caerphilly)

Wedding Boutique & Accessories Supplier of the Year: Blue & Sixpence (Liverpool)

Groomswear Supplier of the Year: Murray Kilt & Formal Wear Hire (Kilwinning)

Event Decorator of the Year: Exquisite Events (Newcastle upon Tyne)

Wedding Venue of the Year: Shotton grange (Northumberland)

Romantic Wedding Venue of the Year: Sorn Castle (Sorn)

Cake Designer of the Year: Cake & a Cwtch (Barry)

Hair & Make Up Specialist of the Year: LA Make Up & Hair Design (Glasgow)

Wedding Photographer of the Year: Your Choice Photography (Batley)

Videographer of the Year: QS Digital Video (Loch Flemington, Inverness)

Wedding Venue Coordinator of the Year: Priodas Fach Gymreig – Little Welsh Wedding (North Wales)

Caterer of the Year: Epic Caterers (Cardiff)

Stationary Supplier of the Year: Love Beth Stationery (Galashiels)

Transport Provider of the Year: Love Me Do Wedding Cars (Leeds)

Wedding Entertainment of the Year: Jessica Helen Wedding Singer (Preston)

Wedding Band of the Year: Manhattan Function Band (Edinburgh)

Florist of the Year: Becky’s Flowers (Bathgate)

Jeweller of the Year: John McKay Jewellers (Paisley)

Specialist Wedding Supplier of the Year: Simply Devine Hat Shop (Tadcaster)

Wedding Planner of the Year: LBS Event Design & Wedding Planners (Glasgow)

Outstanding Wedding Photographer of the Year: Francis J Smith Photography (Glasgow)

Wedding Hair Artist of the Year: Hair Trip by Nicki (Wishaw)

Wedding Make Up Artist of the Year: ARK Makeup Artistry (Carluke)

Wedding DJ of the Year: DJ Ally Bongo (Dundee)

Outstanding Wedding Supplier of the Year: Pop up Play Village Basingstoke (Basingstoke)

Celebrant of the Year: Craig Flowers (Falkirk)

Wedding Seamstress of the Year: Alterations Boutique Manchester (Manchester)