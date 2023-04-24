The business formerly known as The Candied Peel Cake Co will be relaunching on May 8 as The Farsley Cake Co. Based on Town Street in Farsley, The Candied Peel Cake Co was founded in 2017 by Steven Newbatt-Macdonald.

Steven specialises in celebration cakes and also sells decorative equipment. He has gone into business with Wendy Neary, a frequent visitor to the shop. Steven said: “We decorate celebration cakes and wedding cakes. We also sell a vast array of decorative equipment, probably one of the biggest selections in Leeds. It used to by myself that I ran the company but now we've gone into a partnership, basically to make it easier for everyone.”

Steven’s new business partner, Wendy, had a small baking business offering services similar to Steven’s. It is hoped the partnership will help to mitigate the impact of the cost of living crisis.

Wendy added: “I had a small baking business, pretty much doing what Steven does. I didn't sell any supplies though. I used to come into the shop quite regularly.

“It means a lot of change for me because I am going to be tied to the shop. I'm going to be facing customers a lot more, I'll have my finger on the pulse. I'll have my customers who will still order from me and Steven has his, so together we'll have a bigger customer base. We're really excited about it.”

