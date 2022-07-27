Leeds man delivers cake to Scotland in time for 60th birthday party after order mishap

The cake was ordered by a man in Fife for his wife’s 60th birthday and he was due to collect it.

However, he realised he had ordered from Wendy’s Cakes Bakes & Makes in Rothwell.

Owner Wendy Neary explained on Facebook forum Leedsplace and member Eleanor Quinn realised her husband Christopher Quinn was due to travel to Scotland that day.

He then collected the cake and ensured it reached its destination in time.

Wendy said: “I’ve been blown away with the kindness shown by our lovely Leedsplace readers.

“My customer paid for the cake even though he knew it was impossible for him to get it as it was his mistake. That didn’t sit right with me but never in a million years would I have thought it would have been sorted out within an hour.