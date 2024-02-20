The Body Shop: Future of Leeds store unclear as list of closures emerges amid company 'restructuring'
British cosmetics, skin care, and perfume company The Body Shop, appointed administrators earlier this month.
The chain announced it was looking to shut half of its 198 stores in the UK while reducing the number of employees in its head office.
And closures have now begun, with seven stores closing with immediate effect today (February 20).
The announcement comes just months after private equity firm Aurelius took over The Body Shop in November 2023. The YEP understands the two Leeds stores, located on Briggate and Dewsbury Road, are not "immediately impacted" in the initial wave of announcements, but more closures are to follow.
In a statement sent to the YEP, a spokesperson for The Body Shop said: "Having assessed the business, the Joint Administrators of The Body Shop, Tony Wright, Geoff Rowley, and Alastair Massey, today announce a restructuring plan to secure the future of The Body Shop.
"After years of unprofitability and following a full evaluation of The Body Shop’s UK business, the Joint Administrators have concluded that the current store portfolio mix is no longer viable.
"As an immediate step, seven stores will close today, with additional closures to follow. It is expected that at the conclusion of the restructuring, more than half of The Body Shop’s 198 UK stores will remain open."
The seven closures announced today are:
- Surrey Quays (London)
- Oxford Street Bond Street (London)
- Canary Wharf (London)
- Cheapside (London)
- Nuneaton (Warwickshire)
- Ashford Town Centre (Kent)
- Bristol Queens Road (Bristol)
The statement continued: "A reduced store footprint, will coincide with a renewed focus on the brand’s products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies, bringing the brand in line with industry peers and supporting a return to financial stability.
"Following the earlier sale of loss-making businesses in much of mainland Europe and parts of Asia, and to support a simplified business, The Body Shop will also restructure roles in its Head Office to align with this forward-looking strategy and more nimble, financially viable model.
"The Head Office headcount is expected to reduce by approximately 40%, to a future headcount of over 400 full time employees. The Joint Administrators have also decided The Body Shop Ambassador programme will close.
"Stabilising and strengthening the central core will also support The Body Shop’s international strategy, with Global Head Franchise Partners and wholesale partners in Asia, Middle East and Europe a cornerstone of future success.
"This swift action will help re-energise The Body Shop’s iconic brand and provide it with the best platform to achieve its ambition to be a modern, dynamic beauty brand that is able to return to profitability and compete for the long term."