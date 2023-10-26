A man has been charged with rape in Leeds.

Police investigating a serious sexual assault have urged anyone who was around Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road in Beeston between 6am and 7am on Sunday (October 22) to contact them.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage recorded in the area. The crime reference is 13230586993.