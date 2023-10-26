Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dewsbury Road Beeston: Man charged with rape in Leeds as police investigate serious sexual assault

A man has been charged with rape in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
Police investigating a serious sexual assault have urged anyone who was around Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road in Beeston between 6am and 7am on Sunday (October 22) to contact them.

They are also appealing for dashcam footage recorded in the area. The crime reference is 13230586993.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hayelom, 34, of Clyde Approach in New Wortley, Leeds, has been charged with rape in relation to the matter and is due to appear before Leeds magistrates today (October 26).