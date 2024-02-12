Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On October 8, 2021, the man was working on a tube filling machine at Orean Personal Care Limited at its base in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire.

He was supervising five members of staff who were using the machine to fill tubes with a product that needed to stay hot. During the process the machine became contaminated and had to be cleaned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the employee was cleaning the machine, part of it moved, trapping his finger, and causing the injury. Part of his middle finger was amputated, and he still suffers pain in his finger end and may require additional surgery.

The man was working on a tube filling machine at Orean Personal Care Limited, Cleckheaton. Pictures: Google/NW

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the interlocked guard had been bypassed to allow the machine to run with the guard door open. The risk was not managed properly and a range of employees from machine operators to cleaning staff were exposed to it.

Orean Personal Care Limited of Stubbs Beck Lane, Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974 on January 16, 2024 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

The company was fined £300,000 and ordered to pay £4,511 in costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the hearing, HSE inspector Justine Lee said: “Moving machinery can cause serious injury and it is essential that access to it is prevented at all times, including during maintenance and cleaning work.

"The use of effective guarding is an absolute duty and, when complied with, will prevent this type of injury.”