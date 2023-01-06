Bridal boutique owner Shannon Martin is hoping to impress Lord Sugar and secure a £250,000 investment – and has boasted of already owning a £1million business. After making introductions during the first episode of the new series, Shannon quickly told her fellow candidates that she had “one of the best bridal shops in the UK” – which she revealed was worth close to £2million.

Some Yorkshire Evening Post readers were not impressed with her comments. Matt Mis said: “Imagine having a business worth millions of pounds, then taking several months away from it to look stupid, jumping through hoops on TV for Alan Sugar.” While Paul Cartwright added: “Why are people running successful million pound businesses on the programme? Recruit those who really need the mentoring and investment.”

In the first episode of the 17th series of the BBC reality show, Emma Browne was the first contestant to be fired by Lord Sugar. The senior account executive found herself on the losing team after the candidates jetted off to the Caribbean following the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.

Shannon Martin is the owner of Dotty Bridal and Off The Peg boutiques in Holmfirth (Photo left: BBC)

The 18 candidates were tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists in Antigua as they were split into two groups – men and women.

There were clashes between the candidates on the women’s team, with heated arguments over the best location to sell tickets for their boat tour. Meanwhile, the men organised a guided history tour – and back in the boardroom, they were unveiled as the winners, bringing a total profit of $989 compared to the $487.50 brought in by the women. Emma was ultimately sent home as she was accused of causing “disruption” to the team.

Viewers have weighed in with their thoughts on Thursday night’s drama. YEP reader Margaret Farr said: “The girls were terrible just bickering all the time each trying to be top dog Let’s hope they calm down a little.” While @bachelorettem tweered: “I could not have worked with that group of girls.”