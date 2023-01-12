On January 3, a suspect tried to take property from an 84-year-old man on Bridge Lane in Holmfirth after both had got off a bus on Station Road. The suspect grabbed the victim from behind and attempted to take property from his pockets but fled empty-handed after the victim resisted.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police in Kirklees are releasing an image of a person they would like to identify in connection with an attempted robbery in Holmfirth. The Kirklees District Crime Team have released the image of a male following an incident where an attempt was made to take property from an 84-year-old man on Tuesday January 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offence happened on Bridge Lane, at approximately 11.20am after the victim got off bus on Station Road, followed by the suspect who had been travelling on the same vehicle. A suspect followed the victim onto Bridge Lane and grabbed him from behind and attempted to take property from his pockets.

A suspect tried to take property from an 84-year-old man on Bridge Lane in Holmfirth. Image: Google Street View

“He then fled empty-handed after the victim resisted, leaving the 84-year-old shaken but unhurt. Anyone with information about this offence or anyone who may have footage which can assist the investigation is asked to contact the Kirklees District Crime Team on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat. The crime reference is 13230006316.Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”