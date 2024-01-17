Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I’m all or nothing when it comes to breakfasts. Ideally I’m tucking into an all-you-can-eat.

That said, growing up I liked simple breakfasts such as marmalade on toast or a bacon butty. Nowadays I either have a flat white from Starbucks or I go all out on a weekend which puts me on for the day. I’ve never been a cereal man other than the odd bowl of crunchy nut or my wife does get me into porridge pots when we are on a health kick.

Through my job as a food reviewer, I’ve been lucky enough to sample what’s said to be the most important meal of the day in some epic varieties. It certainly can be one of the tastiest meals.

Danny Mei Lan Malin recommended Slip's Deli on Cardigan Road for breakfast (Photo by Danny Mei Lan Malin/Google)

I never thought I’d be eating a ‘baby’s leg’ wrap or a pizza for breakfast, but I go where people enjoy or are intrigued to try.

Now I always like toast with a cooked breakfast, but I wasn’t expecting to have a Full English served inside a white loaf of bread. That’s what I tried at Greasy Pigs Leeds. The loaf even had hashbrowns inside in case there weren't enough carbs.

The pink-themed bistro is based in the heart of studentville, Headingley. You can even pay for a ‘paralyser breakfast’ which is an extra large full English. You can upgrade to having a full tin of beans with it or you can go for a half paralyser.

Another student favourite is Slip's Deli, based in Cardigan Road, Headingley. It’s a family-run business which has become renowned for its 15 inch sub-sandwiches. It has been open since 1998.

I tried the big breakfast sub said to be the ‘ultimate works’. I also ordered a meatball 'Italian job' and a bottle of water.

Slip's Deli's is also known for its Hunters' chicken with crispy bacon, succulent chicken, BBQ sauce topped with melted mozzarella, as well as the vegetarian special which includes vegetarian bacon and sausage with mayonnaise, mustard, and salad.

The size of it was bang on for a fat man like me. Now that's what I call proper student food. It looked amazing. It looks good and feels good.

If you’re not frequenting studentville, Riveresque Cafe is a joint in Leeds city centre which is super picturesque, especially when you eat al fresco, because it’s overlooking the River Ouse.

I tucked into a ‘mega breakfast’ which was served on a huge carvery platter with some cheap chips to dip into the eggs and beans – and of course some white toast to dunk.

Another solid 10 cafe which blew me away is in Heckmondwike. Oh my days, the unusual breakfasts on offer at Strada Cafe and Bistro on Leeds Road proper stood out.

One of the dishes that caught my eye was the Spanish hash which is made up of sausage, crispy potatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, peppers, onion and a fried egg.

I also ordered an Indian take on a fuull English, some French toast and a latte - all for £17.50. The French toast was some of the best I’ve ever had, nice and fluffy with syrup, berries and cinnamon on top.

Next I tried the Strada Special, which comprised of spicy chickpeas, a lamb and a chicken sausage, a fried egg, mushrooms, potatoes and buttered toast. I thought I’d miss baked beans but the chickpeas were surprisingly tasty.

I’d never had so many flavours for breakfast – granted you don’t normally have all the dishes together. Wow, what a taste sensation though.

It was such epic breakfasts which helped me go viral in the first place. I’d heard about a woman in Greater Manchester who cooked and sold breakfasts from her home.

We pulled up outside her small terrace house on a side street in Bolton. It was nowt glamorous or fancy, although it was a bit nicer a neighbourhood than the Leeds council estate I lived on.

I got out my table and chair and ‘Grandma’ served me with a tin foil breakfast munchbox, big enough for a family or just one hungry Yorkshireman. I also ordered five homemade baked cookies.

I like to try a range of dishes from each takeaway to give it a fair review, rather than just eating the food that takes my fancy. Grandma’s Kitchen was my favourite kind of food, simple, full of flavour, value for money and all home-made with love.

It was a solid 10 from me. I’ve since revisited because she’s got a huge cafe. She says that’s thanks to the popularity of my review.

That was one of my first reviews just over two years ago, we’ve since travelled the globe with Rate My Takeaway including an American tour sponsored by Parliament.

My final breakfast recommendation is closer to home. Redbeck Motel.

The motel, restaurant and takeaway offers a wide selection of hot sandwiches, burgers, pies, and meat from the grill. It also serves the ‘Famous Breakfast Special’ in which people from all over the country make a pilgrimage to come and try.

I ordered the full English breakfast - it came with chips and bread and butter – and the steak and kidney pie with chips and vegetables. Both came with a free pudding and a bottle of water.

We started off with the full English. The sausages were nice, they are your standard cafe sausage. The bacon had a really nice thickness and the eggs were fried to perfection. The beans were nice and soft, and we had some bread and butter and a box of chips.

For £7 you get a steak and kidney pie, peas, carrots, cabbage, a box of chips, and a cup of gravy. There was a lot of meat in the pie. Unfortunately, I can’t stand the taste of kidney, but the steak has a beautiful taste to it. We also had two free desserts with custard.

For value for money, this is one of the best. You can come down here and get a breakfast or a home cooked meal, it is something that your grandma would make. It is basic – carrots, peas, cabbage – it is spot on. It reminds me of going on road trips with my grandfather.

Good simple comforting grub.