Weetons Food Hall, which was founded in Harrogate two decades ago, opened as a pop-up in the Victoria Gate shopping centre for Christmas in 2022.

But the Leeds branch closed for the final time at the end of last year - and its boss confirmed this week that it will not be reopening.

Yorkshire Evening Post reader Nathan Clark said: “Yet another empty unit, in another large shopping centre in city.

The unit where Weetons Food Hall had its former Leeds branch, in the Victoria Gate shopping centre (Photo: National World)

“The burden of unaffordable rent and business rates, coupled with high utilities, high rate of tax, and downtown in disposable income, means an ever growing stock of empty commercial units in the city.

“No one mentions transport links either as a reason why the centre isn’t as buoyant as it could be.”

But Bridget Ronster Emery disagreed and defended Leeds’ high street. She said: “High streets are in decline everywhere. Leeds actually fares well in comparison. Oh and there are perfectly good transport links…bus and train and, if you insist on driving, plenty of car parks.”

The former Leeds branch of Weetons boasted a deli, with cheese, sandwiches and cured meats available to buy, as well as seating in the Victoria Gate shopping centre.

Weetons has a larger flagship store in Harrogate, which specialises in luxury goods and hampers, with premium branded items on offer.

Andrea Taylor said she often frequented the Harrogate store and added: “The shop side terrific, great array to choose from. Like Pret in Victoria Gate sitting outside isn’t a joy, freezing cold so never went in Weetons there.”