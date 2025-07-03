Leeds will host a major new climate conference - bringing big money, green tech, and top investors to the city.

Reset Connect North, which has been dubbed the ‘net-zero answer to UKREiiF’, will welcome visitors from across the country next year.

It hopes to be a key date in the city’s business calendar and could bring serious momentum to the clean tech sector.

Announcing the huge event at a recent speech in London, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin said it would show how serious the region is when it comes to green growth.

“I am delighted and incredibly proud to announce our backing of the first Reset Connect North, demonstrating our deep commitment to making West Yorkshire net-zero by 2038,” she told crowds.

“Our region is already a powerhouse in green technologies and services, valued at an estimated £8bn and home to over 3,000 thriving businesses.

“Bringing this conference here will be crucial in solidifying our national leadership and attracting even greater investment and innovation for our green economy.”

Her words came during the Reset Connect Conference in the capital. When it launches in spring next year, Reset Connect North will be Leeds’ offshoot of this flagship sustainability event.

Mrs Brabin said that the 2026 summit is only one piece of a broader strategy to revitalise the region, citing electric and hydrogen buses as well as plans for a long-awaited tram network.

She said the region is “leading the way” in making homes more energy-efficient through retrofitting, alongside the building of eco-friendly and affordable properties.

It comes as a recently published government strategy highlighted the importance of the green economy and clean energy industries.

Richard Mackintosh, co-founder and director of Reset Connect, said: “West Yorkshire’s ambitious and integrated strategy for a green economy truly sets a benchmark for devolved regions.

“Their commitment to tangible action, from transforming transport to fostering green innovation and investment, aligns perfectly with Reset Connect’s mission to drive impactful change and turn sustainability commitments into measurable results.

“We are particularly excited by the prospect of a Reset Connect North event in 2026, which will further amplify the vital work being done across the North of England.”

During her speech, Mayor Brabin insisted on the need for “collective action” in order for West Yorkshire to achieve the ambitious targets.

The region’s conferencing schedule already includes UKREiiF, as well as Climb and Regeneration Earth.