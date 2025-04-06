Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds has been confirmed as the host for a major conference for the fifth consecutive year bringing an economic boost to the city.

Formed in 2022, the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF), aims to bring together people in regeneration, development and property sectors.

Organisers say around 16,000 delegates will attend the event, which could raise more than £20m for the Leeds economy and create “a lasting impact on the city”.

It will be held at the Royal Armouries Museum in 2026.

The conference, which is also taking place in Leeds for its 2025 edition next month, will feature investors, developers and government representatives who will discuss future investment opportunities.

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director of UKREiiF, said: “We’re delighted to confirm that UKREiiF will remain in Leeds for a fifth consecutive year in 2026.

“Our commitment goes beyond simply hosting an event, we strive to create a lasting impact on the city, its communities, and the wider industry.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council said: "UKREiiF's presence in our city has been a resounding success, from attracting 3500 people in the first year, to over 16,000 this year.

“The event has delivered an estimated £38.5 million for Leeds, including supporting local businesses and creating jobs.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said confirmation the conference would return to the city next was “fantastic”.

“2025 is a major year for West Yorkshire, as we press ahead with our ambitious multibillion-pound growth plan to champion investment and create good jobs,” she said.

“Over the past three years, we’ve showcased our region to thousands of investors and business leaders at UKREiiF, helping us to boost our economy and put more money in people’s pockets. It’s fantastic that UKREiiF will be returning to Leeds for a fifth consecutive year in 2026, as we work with our local partners to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”

Residents living in Leeds Dock, where the conference also took place in 2024, complained that stringent security measured left them feeling unwelcome in their own homes.

Dates for UKREiiF 2026 will be confirmed during the UKREiiF 2025 event next month.