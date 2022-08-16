Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proper Nutty, a peanut butter company based in West Yorkshire, has hired a boat on the River Aire in a bid to convince Asda to stock their spreads.

To get the attention of the Leeds-based supermarket giant, they've enlisted the help of the charity Canal Connections, which has a boat on the River Aire that runs past the Asda headquarters.

Simon Greenwood-Haigh, who runs Proper Nutty, a peanut butter company based in Huddersfield, is on a mission to get its produce stocked on Asda's shelves.

They'll be sailing up and down that stretch of the river today to deliver their plea with a huge banner, balloons and loud music that are designed to get the decision-makers to sit up and take notice.

Simon Greenwood-Haigh, from Proper Nutty, said: “As a proud Yorkshire brand we’d love to be stocked in Asda.

"We’ve tried traditional methods via land, so now we’re trying via sea, well, river! We’re just trying to get their attention.”

Proper Nutty are also encouraging people who see the boat to take a picture, then tag the social media accounts of Proper Nutty and Asda.

Everyone who does will be sent a jar of peanut butter for free as a thank you.

"This is just a bit of a guerrilla way, a bit of a cheeky way to say can we have a meeting?” Simon went on to say.

"We think we’ve got the best tasting peanut butter on the market and we’d love to come and prove that it is the case.”