The Leeds-headquartered supermarket chain is opening a record 110 new convenience stores around the UK in February - a record for a single month - including two new shops in Leeds.

The two new Express stores in Leeds are part of 109 converted former shops acquired by Asda from the Co-op and EG Group, along with one new standalone store in Birmingham.

A new Asda Express shop has opened on Harrogate Road in Leeds this week. Picture by Simon Hulme

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites. The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Opening its doors on Tuesday (February 6), is the new Asda Express on Harrogate Road.

A second Asda Express will open on Dewsbury Road later the same week, on Thursday February 8.

Where is the new Asda Express store on Harrogate Road?

The convenience store has taken over the former SPAR shop at the Alwoodley Shell petrol station on 495 Harrogate Road, LS17 7AD.

Asda Express Alwoodley Shell Petrol Station opening hours