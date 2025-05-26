Premier Inn Leeds: Plans lodged for new Canal Wharf hotel in Holbeck accommodating up to 57,000 guests a year

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 26th May 2025, 10:16 BST

A new city centre hotel could be created if plans are agreed for the conversion of an office building.

Planning permission is sought for a 131-bedroom Premier Inn at Verity House, on Canal Wharf in Holbeck.

Parent company Whitbread Plc said the hotel could accommodate 57,000 guests a year, generating some £2.7m in visitor spending for the city.

A rooftop extension would be added to the existing three-storey building, along with a four-storey side extension.

A restaurant and bar would have space for around 90 customers.

Verity House in Leeds city centre has been acquired by Whitbread with plans to transform the office block into a Premier Inn hotel. Photo: CP PartnersVerity House in Leeds city centre has been acquired by Whitbread with plans to transform the office block into a Premier Inn hotel. Photo: CP Partners
Verity House in Leeds city centre has been acquired by Whitbread with plans to transform the office block into a Premier Inn hotel. Photo: CP Partners | CP Partners

A design report said: “The proposed single-storey roof extension will result in Verity House becoming a four-storey building

“The ground floor will contain the main entrance and reception and restaurant and bar area.

“The hotel bedrooms will be located within the upper floors of the building.”

Leeds City Council is considering a change-of-use planning application for the project in the city’s South Bank area.

Whitbread said it acquired Verity House in 2024 and held pre-application talks with the council.

The design report said: “The site is located within the South Bank area of Leeds city centre amongst a wide range of other uses including residential, commercial and other hotel developments.”

Whitbread’s economic assessment showed the new hotel could generate £100,000 a year in business rates revenue for the council.

It said: “This funding will contribute towards the delivery of public services and support investment in maintaining and enhancing infrastructure within the locality.”

