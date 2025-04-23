Holmfield Lane: Pontefract Post Office announces 'absolutely needed' move to former pub amid business overhaul

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
A Pontefract post office is set to relocate to a larger site just minutes away, as the organisation’s overhaul of its branch network continues.

Holmfield Lane Post Office has been granted permission to move 0.2 miles down the road to Ferrybridge Road, taking over the premises of the former Nevisons Leap pub. The new branch will be rebranded as Ferrybridge Road Post Office.

The move is aimed at improving service and expanding customer access. Kam Singh, the supporting postmaster, told the Yorkshire Evening Post the “absolutely needed” upgrade is long overdue.

Nirmalakanthan Thambithurai and Alex Sabanaya at Holmfield Lane Post Office in Pontefract.Nirmalakanthan Thambithurai and Alex Sabanaya at Holmfield Lane Post Office in Pontefract.
Nirmalakanthan Thambithurai and Alex Sabanaya at Holmfield Lane Post Office in Pontefract. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

“We're doing it to be able to provide a bit more support [to customers],” he said. “The current place is just too small – and the new store gives customers more access to cash and everything like that.”

The expanded site will allow the branch to double its counter service from one to two, easing congestion and offering greater convenience.

A spokesperson for Post Office Ltd confirmed the relocation and said plans for the transition are now being finalised.

“Post Office Ltd has agreed to relocate Holmfield Lane Post Office to a new location in Ferrybridge Road, Pontefract, WF8 2PG,” the spokesperson said. “It will be renamed Ferrybridge Road Post Office.”

The new premises will operate as a convenience store, with additional retail including cards, stationery, confectionery and household goods. Post Office services will be offered from a dedicated service point within the store.

“The current postmaster has identified an opportunity to move his branch, currently located at 33 Orchard Head Lane, Pontefract, WF8 2LY, to larger, more modern premises,” the spokesperson added.

The Post Office is taking over the premises of the former Nevisons Leap pub.The Post Office is taking over the premises of the former Nevisons Leap pub.
The Post Office is taking over the premises of the former Nevisons Leap pub. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

The move comes as the Post Office continues a nationwide shift away from direct ownership, announcing plans to transfer its remaining 108 Crown branches into private hands.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that St Johns Post Office, at the St Johns Centre off Albion Street, and The Markets Post Office, off New York Street, are both set to be franchised under the new model.

Crown Post Office branches in Cross Gates (Austhorpe Road) and Morley (Queen Street) are also expected to change hands.

