Gron Kafe announced on its social media channels that it will be serving its last customers in its Oakwood site on January 28.

The store, which opened in Roundhay Road in 2018, was committed to providing "feel-good food" and "world-class coffee" to locals.

Gron Kafe, located in Roundhay Road, has announced its closure. The cafe was well-known for its brunch and vegetarian and vegan food offering. Photo: Scott/Google

It quickly became well-known for its delicious and healthy brunch offering and vegetarian and vegan-friendly dishes.

The Instagram post announcing the closure said: “Hello Oakwood and our wonderful customers. It is with a mix of emotions that we share the news that we will be bidding farewell to our vibrant little cafe at the end of this month.

“After an incredible five years of ‘keeping it clean’ at 454 Roundhay Road, the building has new ownership and our friendly neighbours at Simon Falk Eyecare will be expanding and taking over the space - we didn’t see that coming!”

It added: “While it’s sad to close this chapter, we are very proud of our achievements and the many fond memories created during our time at Oakwood.

"This includes the success of ‘Grön Grocers’ during the pandemic, securing the ‘Best Cafe 2022’ award, building social media followers, and most importantly, getting to know our loyal customers since opening in September 2018.

“It’s been a good run! A big thank you also goes out to all our superb staff and suppliers throughout the years. We couldn’t have done it without your support.”

The team announced its intention to find a new home in the social media post too. In the meantime, they hopes to welcome customers to pop-up events taking place throughout the year.