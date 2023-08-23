Optician launches pioneering treatment to tackle little known side effect of menopause

A Leeds optometrist is leading the way in treating a common side effect of the menopause that impacts on millions of women yet often goes undiagnosed.

Simon Falk Eyecare, based in Roundhay Road, has seen huge demand for its specialist dry eye clinic since it launched earlier this year – with many patients being middle-aged women going through the menopause.

Latest research has shown that dry eye disease – a condition that occurs when the tears are unable to provide enough lubrication – affects more than 60 per cent of perimenopausal and menopausal women.

The practice’s specialist dry eye clinic is led by Leah Khan, who has studied the subject closely for two years and monitored techniques pioneered in the US where eye care professionals are at the forefront of innovative new treatments.

Leah Khan of Simon Falk Eyecare

She said: “As an independent practice it’s really important that we offer patients a comprehensive service that cares for their overall eye health.

"It’s far more than simply selling a pair of glasses – we want to look after our patients, get to know them and understand how we can help.

“Our dry eye clinic is proving incredibly popular since we launched in May and we are seeing lots of women struggling with dry eyes as they go through the menopause.

“By taking the time to give them a full assessment using our diagnostic equipment and analyse the tear film we can put in place a management portfolio that can really alleviate any discomfort they are experiencing.”

Leah explained that during menopause, the androgen hormone decreases, affecting the meibomian and lacrimal glands in the eyelids.

The meibomian glands produce the essential oils for the tears, so the reduction in oil results in increased tear evaporation and drier eyes.