11 of the best places for afternoon tea in Leeds according to Google reviews - including The Ivy & The Queens

With Afternoon Tea Week just around the corner, we list some of the best places in Leeds to celebrate.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

Our city is full of hotels and tea houses where you can enjoy a light afternoon treat. And with Afternoon Tea Week taking place from August 7 to August 13, what better time to gather with friends and family.

Yorkshire Evening Post have listed 11 of the best places in Leeds where you can enjoy afternoon tea, according to Google reviews.

1. The Ivy Victoria Quarter

One reviewer said: "Awesome place to have a proper afternoon tea. Excellent service." Rating: 4.4/5 Address: Vicar Ln, Leeds LS1 6BA Photo: James Hardisty

2. Crafthouse

One reviewer said: “Fantastic food and wonderful service with very welcoming staff. The afternoon tea is highly recommended.” Rating: 4.3/5 Address: Level 5, Trinity, 70 Boar Ln, Leeds LS1 6HW

3. Sky Lounge

One reviewer said: "Lovely setting. Very pleasant, friendly staff. Great afternoon tea. Had a fab time. Thank you." Rating: 4.3/5 Address: Granary Wharf, Leeds LS1 4BR Photo: Sky Lounge

4. Browns Leeds

One reviewer said: "Amazing afternoon tea and fantastic service." Rating: 4.2/5 Address: Unit H28, The Light, 70-72 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 8EQ Photo: James Hardisty

