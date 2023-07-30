11 of the best places for afternoon tea in Leeds according to Google reviews - including The Ivy & The Queens
With Afternoon Tea Week just around the corner, we list some of the best places in Leeds to celebrate.
Our city is full of hotels and tea houses where you can enjoy a light afternoon treat. And with Afternoon Tea Week taking place from August 7 to August 13, what better time to gather with friends and family.
Yorkshire Evening Post have listed 11 of the best places in Leeds where you can enjoy afternoon tea, according to Google reviews.
