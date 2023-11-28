A renowned fashion and home retailer has announced it is setting up shop at a Leeds shopping centre.

Joe Browns, the Leeds-based fashion and homes retailer, has announced it will be opening a new store in the White Rose Shopping Centre.

This will be its first store in Leeds, the hometown of the brand which was founded in 1998.

The 3,000 sq. ft Leeds White Rose space, located the former Paperchase store, will have its grand opening on Saturday December 2 2023. It will showcase to shoppers the very best the retailer has to offer across womenswear, menswear, and home.

Joe Browns is opening in the White Rose Shopping Centre Leeds next month. Photo: Joe Browns

And the Joe Browns White Rose store will carry 400 lines while create 14 new jobs with a range of roles available.

Chief executive of Joe Browns Peter Alecock said: “We are thrilled to be unveiling a new store in our home city.

"The White Rose Shopping Centre is a fantastic location to showcase the very best we have to offer across fashion and home. As with our other stores, we’ve put all our effort into ensuring visitors feel intrigued, interested and inspired once they cross our threshold.

“We cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary and look forward to welcoming shoppers to our first bricks and mortar store in Leeds.”

For its grand opening, Joe Browns is looking for people called Joe and Jo, who are local heroes, to help them officially launch the store. The chosen ones will need to be available on the morning of the launch will receive a complimentary Joe Browns outfit.

Mr Alecock said: “We want to use the new store opening as an opportunity to say thank you to a handful of remarkable Joe’s or Jo’s who display inspiring traits. If this sounds like someone familiar to you, we want to know so they can come down on the day to officially open the store in return for being a credit to the name”.