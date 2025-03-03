B&M Cross Gates: Discount retailer set to open brand-new store at former Wilko site in east Leeds suburb
Discount store B&M has today (Monday, March 3) announced the launch of its brand-new store in Cross Gates.
The new opening will boost the local economy and create 15 new jobs.
B&M has taken over the former Wilko store, offering 13,635 square feet of shopping.
The premises will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
The store manager from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome new customers through the door.”
